Man starts GoFundMe page to ‘protect Betty White from 2016’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — 2016 has been a rough year in celebrity deaths. As the year comes to an end, a South Carolina man is hoping to keep the legendary Betty White safe until the New Year, reports FOX31.

Demetrios Hrysikos set up the GoFundMe page on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27, and has already surpassed their goal of $2,000.

“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1, 2017,” Hrysikos wrote on the page.

Hrysikos says that if the 94-year-old doesn’t want his protection, he will donate the money to Spartanburg Little Theater in South Carolina to “help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left us this year.”

White turns 95 on January 17.

White’s fans have taken to social media over recent days wanting to make sure she’s safe from 2016.

Saw that Betty White was trending. She's not dead. Just people are talking about her. pic.twitter.com/6y35Y1zvnm — Santa_Stride (@sirfrench17) December 27, 2016

Y'all, we gotta find Betty White and put her in a secure storage facility with 24/7 maximum protection security. 2016 will NOT take her too. pic.twitter.com/h45tHsL44d — Jordan (@jordansdiamonds) December 27, 2016

Me protecting Betty White from 2016: pic.twitter.com/N2xkrKLCta — Orlando ✌ (@TeamLando) December 27, 2016