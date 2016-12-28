Lunardi’s fire caused by ‘spontaneous combustion,’ says fire marshal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The fire that damaged and closed Lunardi's Italian Restaurant in Davenport right before the holidays was started by spontaneous combustion, says the Davenport Fire Marshal.

Investigators say that oily rags suddenly caught fire at the restaurant last week, sparking a blaze. It's unusual, but not uncommon.

Workers say they plan to rebuild as soon as possible, and added that the fire could not have happened at a worse time, since the holidays are typically their busiest time of the year.

41.523644 -90.577637