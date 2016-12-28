× Foundation gives funds to equip Illinois officers with EpiPens ahead of new law

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — DuPage County has received a donation to help put a life-saving drug used to counter allergic reactions in every sheriff’s department squad car.

Officials announced the $40,000 donation from the Annie LeGere Foundation on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.

The foundation is named after a 13-year-old girl who died last year following a severe reaction to a food allergy.

Illinois lawmakers passed a measure earlier this year named after Annie LeGere. Starting Jan. 1, 2017 the law allows police officers to carry and use the injections of epinephrine, often sold as an EpiPen. Under existing law, paramedics may administer the drug but police officers aren’t allowed.

Col. Frank Bibbiano says the department hopes to distribute the EpiPens next month.

He says “It’s important to the community that police officers are well-prepared to save a life.”