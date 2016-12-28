× Davenport armed robber captured minutes after robbing Boost Mobile

DAVENPORT — An armed robber who used an “air soft” air gun to rob the Boost Mobile outlet at 114 Myrtle Street was arrested and charged with 2nd degree robbery shortly after holding up the store on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

According to an affidavit from the Davenport Police Department, Roy L. Roberson, 44, entered the store around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday wearing all black clothing, gloves and a mask over his face and carrying the air soft handgun. He demanded money from employees and threatened “I’ll beat your b—h a–” while pointing the gun at them, according to the affidavit.

The victims told police they believed the handgun was real and they feared for their lives.

Police located Roberson four blocks from the scene of the robbery, wearing the same clothes he had on inside the store, with the air gun and a large amount of cash. Police said he was positively identified by the victims and that the robbery was recorded on surveillance video.