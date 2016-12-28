× Century-old Illinois church set to be demolished next month

PRINCETON, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois church that has stood vacant for more than two years is scheduled for demolition next month.

The declining condition of First Christian Church in Princeton led its Disciples of Christ congregation to look for a new home rather than undertake expensive repairs. Parishioner Pat Hodge tells the (La Salle) News Tribune the building was “starting to lean a little bit to the south.”

The congregation purchased a building behind the church’s current location where they’ve relocated worship services. Some stained glass windows from the old church have moved into the new building. Parishioners purchased some of the pews.

The old church was nicknamed the “Little Cathedral.” It was dedicated in 1870. The church’s last worship service was in 2014.