Burglary reported at cafe in Henry County, Iowa

OAKLAND MILLS, Iowa — Police are looking for information about a burglary at Butch’s River Rock Cafe.

The burglary was reported around 8 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2016, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. A small amount of cash was reported stolen from the cafe, which is located just north of the Skunk River off of Skunk River Road.

If you have any information about this burglary, you are asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.