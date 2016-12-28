× Blustery winds not too far away… Sub-freezing wind chills, too

Quick moving cold front just passing the area will allow the breezy conditions of today to become even more brisk late tonight and especially Thursday.

Winds around 10 to 20 mph overnight will be around 20-30 mph with a few gusts approaching 40 mph by Thursday. Fortunately, the passage of this front doesn’t have much cold air behind it. So, lows overnight will only drop in the upper 20s with daytime highs on Thursday around the mid to upper 30s.

Wind chills will be a different story with readings in the upper teens to 20s.

We’ll see broken cloudiness on Thursday too, with no worse than a few later day snow flurries or a passing light snow shower.

More sunshine returns by Friday with lighter winds before another dry front passes by with some scattered high clouds and breezy conditions.

No real cold heading into New Years Day. That will change after a wintry mix system moves in early next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

