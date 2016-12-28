8 juveniles face charges after large mall fight in Aurora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Police in Aurora say eight juveniles are charged after a large fight broke out at a mall in the city outside Chicago.

Aurora police said in a Tuesday afternoon news release that the teens face misdemeanor charges including battery, resisting police and disorderly conduct. The fight was one of several that broke out at malls on Monday, the day after Christmas. Aurora police say they're investigating if social media played a role in organizing the fight and if it was connected to the other disturbances nationwide.

Authorities say it took 75 officers from Aurora and neighboring Chicago suburbs to regain control of the Fox Valley Mall, which was evacuated and closed for about an hour.

Police say no one needed immediate medical help. They say more arrests are possible.