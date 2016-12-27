× Special New Years Eve MetroLINK service planned

ROCK ISLAND — New Year’s Eve revelers will be able to take advantage of a special late night service from MetroLINK in the Illinois Quad-Cities on Dec. 31.

The late night service will operate two special buses on MetroLINK’s Route 10 between downtown Rock Island and Moline between 10:30 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. All other fixed routes will operate on their regular schedules throughout the day.

Riders can visit the MetroLINK website for additional maps and schedules. There will be no bus service on Sunday, Jan. 1, with regular service resuming on Jan. 2.