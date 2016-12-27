× Slight swing in temperatures in the days ahead… More active next week

Clear skies today will remain so for the rest of the night… and with no snow on the ground temperatures overnight will only drop around the mid to upper 20s. Not bad considering the normal low is around 16 degrees.

A bit breezy for your Wednesday but it’s going to be a little warmer as afternoon highs will easily reach the mid 40s. A dry, brisk but cooler front will quickly follow along with an increase in clouds that night into Thursday. Can’t rule out a few flurries on Thursday as stiff northwest winds gusting over 30 mph holds daytime temperatures in the 30s. Wind chills will be in the 20s.

A bit more sun will work into the picture heading into the weekend with daytime highs in the upper 30s.

Still keeping an eye on the next weather system that is poised to move in by the beginning of next week. The combination of a rain mix changing to snow still appears to be in the cards. This will then follow a stretch of below freezing daytime highs.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

