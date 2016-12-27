× Oquawka health center gets piece of $12 million grant distributed across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Community health centers across Illinois are receiving federal grants totaling more than $12 million.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin says the money from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services “will help community health centers across our state continue to improve health outcomes and reduce patient costs.”

Community health centers deliver comprehensive primary health care in areas where there are geographic or economic barriers to affordable care. They also integrate pharmacy, mental health, substance abuse and oral health services.

Six centers are receiving funds. They include Crusaders Central Clinic Association in Rockford, Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation in East St. Louis and Henderson County Rural Health Center in Oquawka.

Three Chicago-based centers also are getting grant money.