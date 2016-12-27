Moline would trail midway through the second quarter, before they get it together posting a 63-51 win over Plainfield East.
Moline gets comeback win at Pekin Tournament
-
Moline gets win #500 for Coach Taylor over North Scott
-
Moline girls get 1 point win over Dunlap
-
Mic’d Up – Moline runs past United Township
-
105-year-old East Moline man named oldest Cubs fan
-
Moline Barber Shop Buzzing for the Cubs
-
-
Cubs connection with Warren Giles highlights Moline man’s legacy
-
Moline wins U-T Bowling Invite
-
Moline scores 7 goals in win over Freeport
-
Moline grabs 1st win over Rich South
-
United Township stays undefeated with win over rival Moline
-
-
Moline bests Galesburg
-
Moline bests Quincy to claim Western Big 6 Title
-
Moline wins in triple overtime