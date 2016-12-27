Ken Kerofsky’s funeral service set for Dec. 27th at 10am

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE -- Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on December 27, 2016 for 18-year-old Kenneth Kerofsky.

The teen died on December 22, after falling into the Rock River while walking on the ice with a friend. Recovery teams used boats and a helicopter to find his body the next day.

The family is struggling to afford a funeral and they plan to have set up a memorial fund on GoFundMe.

Kenneth's funeral will be held at Trimble Funeral Home and Crematory at Trimble Pointe in Moline.

