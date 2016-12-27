× Full blast sunshine up ahead for Tuesday

We’ve got a fantastic Tuesday up ahead! It’s not too cold this morning… we’re sitting in the mid 20s right now. Expect full blast sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s. The sky Tuesday night will remain mostly clear with overnight lows falling into the mid 20s.

As for our Wednesday, it’s going to be a little warmer. Highs will be in the mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. It looks like this will be the warmest day of the week.

A dry cold front will swing through late on Wednesday that will bring some more cloud cover by Thursday. Windy conditions are in the forecast for Thursday with winds around 20-30 MPH from the northwest. It’s also going to be cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Some of those clouds will break up by Friday and Saturday with highs getting back into the upper 30s. In general, the last week of 2016 will be a nice one!

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham