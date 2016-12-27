× Emma and Jackson are the QC’s most popular baby names of 2016

The list of most popular names given to babies born in the QC is out. And although it wasn’t necessarily popular, Genesis staff did notice some Cubs-inspired names.

Emma and Jackson topped the list; 14 girls named Emma and 23 boys named Jackson, Jaxon or Jaxson. Emma ranks No.1 18 nationally, and Jackson ranks No. 8 nationally.

One little girl at Genesis was named Wrigley and one little boy was named Rizzo.

Most popular girl names from Genesis:

Emma – 14 Olivia – 13 Evelyn & Amelia – 12 Isabella – 11

Most popular boy names from Genesis:

Jackson – 23 Owen – 15 Benjamin, Lucas & William – 12 Oliver – 11

Most popular girl names nationally:

Amelia (Emilia) Charlotte Olivia Violet Aria

Most popular boys names nationally: