East Moline man killed in Wisconsin snowmobile crash

ARBOR VITAE, Wisc. — A 63-year-old East Moline man was killed in a snowmobile accident in northern Wisconsin the evening of Monday, Dec. 26. His identity is being withheld as authorities attempt to contact family members.

According to information from the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department, the man was following other members of a snowmobiling group when his machine struck a tree around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

“The initial investigation disclosed that the deceased was operating on the marked snowmobile trail,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “He struck a tree while traveling on the trail. He was following other snowmobiles in his party.”

The crash was the first snowmobile fatality in Wisconsin this winter, an official from the Wisconsin DNR said. The accident remains under investigation by the DNR, the sheriff’s office and the Vilas County Coroner’s office.