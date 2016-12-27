Cooking with Fareway: New Year’s Appetizers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Turkey Meatballs

1 pound ground turkey breast

1/4 cup bread crumbs

1 egg white

1 cup BBQ sauce

3 green onions, chopped

1 pinch salt

1 pinch ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 400° F. In a medium bowl, light beat egg white. Add ground turkey, bread crumbs, green onion, salt and pepper. Mix well. Shape into 28 balls. Bake meatballs for 20 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165° F. Place meatballs in a large slow cooker or large pot and add barbecue sauce. Keep meatballs warm on low heat.

AMOUNT PER SERVING: 3 meatballs

NUTRITION: 135 calories; 5 g fat; 1 g saturated fat; 41 mg cholesterol; 310 mg sodium; 11 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 11 g protein

Cucumber Cups

2 cucumber

1 package Sabra hummus

1 tsp paprika

1 bunch parsley

Peel cucumbers and slice lengthwise into 1 1/4 inch pieces. Using a melon baller, carve out the seeds, making sure to leave the bottom intact. Using a small spoon, fill each cucumber cup with hummus (about 1 tsp. each). Sprinkle with paprika and chopped parsley.