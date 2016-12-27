Challenging Davenport house fire sends one to the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- One person was taken to the hospital while battling a house fire just east of Jefferson Elementary School.

The fire started just before 10 a.m. Monday, December 26, 2016 in the 1100 block of Warren Street. Firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly once they got inside, but smoke took a while to clear.

Because of the heavy smoke, crews had to take breaks to check that their air tanks were full.

"The SCBAs they wear on their back, they probably have 35 minutes of working time with that, so as they're downstairs working they have to change bottles out occasionally," said Davenport Fire Department District Chief Mike Carlsten.

Carlsten said four people live in that home, which sustained major smoke damage.