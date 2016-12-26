Rapids City teen receives Christmas surprise from professional golfer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- A Rapids City teenager received a special Christmas surprise from a professional golfer.

On Saturday, December 24, 2016, Griffin Miller received a signed golf bag from Jason Bohn. Bohn is a PGA Tour golfer from Acworth, Georgia. Over the years, Bohn has taken a special interest in the local organization Tudi's Tribe, which lends support to families coping with a cancer diagnosis.

Miller is battling brain cancer, and met Bohn years ago through the Caddy for a Cure program at the John Deere Classic.

The two still keep in touch, and they have built a special relationship over the years.

At a Tudi's Tribe event on Saturday, Miller was shocked to receive the gift.

"He's also done a lot for all these kids, too, and for me. Even looking at this makes me feel really special," said Griffin.

"Jason's been a consistent thing with Griffin, and for Griffin just to have the opportunity to kind of share moments with him, and for Jason to reach out to him and ask how he's doing, it puts a huge smile on his face," said Jim Miller, Griffin's dad.

Miller said golf is his favorite sport. He plans to put the new bag in his bedroom.