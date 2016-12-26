× No real cold ahead for the rest of 2016

A pretty blustery day out there as temperatures continue to fall into the 30s by this evening. The winds will slowly subside as we head into the evening and overnight hours but the temperatures will continue to fall with lows dipping around the mid 20s.

No real winter cold I see as we count down the last few days of 2016. Skies both Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny to mostly sunny with highs from upper 30s on Tuesday mid 40s on Wednesday.

We’ll cool temperatures down just a bit on Thursday as a disturbance tracks to our north bringing clouds, brisk winds and a few flurries that day. Highs on Thursday will be around the mid 30s.

Mid to upper 30s will be common as we end the old year and begin the new with no real chance for rain or snow until this time next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

