Joslin, ILLINOIS - Heavy forms of ice on the Rock River are causing some minor flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, the river was just above flood stage at 12.17 feet Monday morning, December 26, 2016. It is expected to rise above 13 feet by Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

Flooding could impact some roads, including Barstow Road and some agricultural lands . Rain and some snow fall could make the water rise more.