It’s looking like a sunny, but breezy Monday

Good Monday morning! A few showers are lingering in our Eastern areas, but the rain will be completely out of the way by the sunrise. Highs for our Monday will actually peak before noon in the mid 40s. As this front moves through, expect temps during the afternoon to fall into the 30s. Don’t count on a good hair day… winds from the west will be around 15-25 mph on Monday, and we could see a few gusts stronger than that. The good news is that the sunshine will return today with a few clouds in the mix.

Cooler weather returns Monday night with lows back into the mid 20s. The winds will stay up just a bit, but the sky will become mostly clear.

Full blast sunshine arrives for Tuesday with highs around 40.

We’ll get even warmer by Wednesday! More clouds will roll in, but highs will actually reach the mid 40s.

As for Thursday, we’ll have a bit of a cool down. Thicker clouds will make an appearance, and highs will only be in the mid 30s. It’s looking like a windy Thursday for now… we could see winds sustained around 20-30 mph with a few gusts above that.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham