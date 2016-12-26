County Suffers Thousands of Dollars in Damage After Christmas Day Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa - A local county courthouse has thousands of dollars in damage after a fire at one of its sheds.

The Burlington Fire Department says it happened at the Des Moines County Courthouse in the 500 block of North Main Street on Sunday, December 25, 2016.

Crews say a maintenance shed was fully engulfed in flames, which spread higher than 30 feet into the air. The fire also affected traffic on U.S. Highway 34 for a short period of time.

No one was injured, and there's no cause of the fire at this time. The fire department says the blaze caused about $16,000 worth of damage.