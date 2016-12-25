× More rain on the way for Sunday Night

Hope you’ve had a great Christmas so far! We’ve got some more rain on the way for overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible with some gusty winds. Severe weather is still not expected. The rain will move in from the west a few hours before midnight. The rain will exit our area by 3-6 AM on Monday. It might sound strange, but temperatures will quickly rise on Sunday night into the mid 50s, peaking around midnight near 60 in the Quad Cities! After midnight, temperatures will fall into the low 40s.

The rain and some clouds will clear out on Monday morning, and high temperatures will peak just before noon in the mid 40s. As the cold front finally pushes through, afternoon temperatures will fall into the 30s. The winds will be pretty breezy tomorrow around 15-25 mph from the west. The sunshine will also return. Monday night is looking to be much cooler with a mostly clear sky and lows in the mid 20s.

The full blast sunshine appears on Tuesday with highs around 40.

Some more clouds will build in by Wednesday, and highs will be well above average. We’ll top out in the mid 40s.

Cooler weather returns by Thursday with highs in the 30s with very gusty winds.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham