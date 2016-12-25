× Merry Christmas! Rain and warmer air are coming soon

Merry Christmas! No doubt it’s been a dreary start to our Christmas Day. Temperatures Sunday morning are in the 30s. The first batch of showers will arrive early on Sunday afternoon, around 12-3 PM. Afternoon temperatures will be around 35-45 as a warm front begins to approach us.

Once the warm front passes, we’ll see some of the showers weaken. However, temperatures are going to climb quickly this evening into the 50s! We’ll see a line of showers and a few storms pass through late Sunday night along a cold front, just around midnight. The severe weather threat is very low at this point, but we may have some gusty winds. Oddly enough, Sunday’s highs will happen around midnight. We’ll top out in the mid 50s around the Quad Cities.

We’ll watch the rain move through early Monday morning, with the bulk of the rain to the east of us around the sunrise. Temperatures will cool into the low 40s once this cold front pushes eastward. Highs on Monday will peak in the morning in the mid 40s, and then will fall through the afternoon. It will be breezy with winds around 15-25 mph from the west. The sky will begin to clear, leaving us with some sunshine.

Tuesday is looking very nice with highs in the upper 30s and more sunshine. Wednesday will have a partly cloudy sky, and highs will be back in the 40s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham