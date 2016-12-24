× Quiet Christmas Eve, But Active Weather Christmas Day

Merry Christmas everyone! More patchy fog will develop this Christmas Eve night, and that’s going to keep temperatures pretty steady in the low 30s.

Christmas Day is going to be much more eventful! For starters, areas along and to the north of Highway 30 may run into some freezing drizzle or freezing fog early Sunday morning. Be careful if you have to travel northward since it could cause slick spots on the roads. By the late morning, everyone will begin to see rain showers moving through from the south and west. Afternoon temperatures will be around 35-45, with the warmest spots south of I-80. However, we’re going to continue to warm up late into Sunday night. Actual highs will occur right around midnight, and they’ll top out in the low to mid 50s! We will also see another batch of rain late Sunday evening, and there could be a few thunderstorms in the mix. The severe weather potential is very low.

Once the cold front with this system moves through Sunday night, temperatures will fall into the low 40s by Monday morning. We’ll also see the rain begin to exit very early on Monday as well. Highs on Monday are likely to be in the low 40s, and they’ll happen in the morning. By the afternoon, temperatures will continue to fall. Expect breezy conditions and a little sunshine to return.

Full blast sunshine will return on Tuesday along with more seasonal temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham