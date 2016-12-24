× Foggy Start to the Christmas Weekend

Merry Christmas Eve! We’re starting off this Saturday morning with some fog in areas. Some fog and low clouds will hang around today with highs in the upper 30s. With temperatures like that, expect some more snow to melt.

As for Saturday night, some more clouds will linger, and it’s likely that some more patchy fog will develop. Lows will get right around freezing, in the lower 30s.

Do we ever have an active Christmas up ahead! A strong low pressure will sweep through The Plains, and it’s going to cause us to have a wet Christmas. Showers will begin in the morning, and it’s possible that we could see a few storms late in the afternoon. Blizzard conditions are expected for the Dakotas and Northern Minnesota, while some strong storms are expected for portions of Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma. As for us, the severe weather potential is very low.

In addition to the wet weather, we’re going to see a surge of warm air by Sunday night. Temperatures will start out in the 30s on Christmas, but they will quickly rise into the low 50s by Sunday night. It looks like we’ll hit the high of the day very late on Sunday night. The cold front with this system will swing through on Monday morning, which will drop temps by then into the 30s. The rain will be out of the way by late Monday morning.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham