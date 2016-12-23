Track Santa on his Christmas Eve journey

Starting December 24, you can track Santa’s flight around the world!

Santa is expected to take off from the North Pole on Christmas Eve, stopping at each good boy and girl’s house to leave them gifts.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) coordinates the security support for Santa every year. They use radar, satellites and SantaCams to track Santa on his important Christmas travels.

The U.S. military has been helping children track Santa since the mid-1950s.

There are lots of ways to track Santa online this year: