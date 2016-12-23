× Scam Alert: Phony Dish Network employees charging for fake software updates

Scammers pretending to be from Dish Network are asking for payment after pretending to provide a software update for customers.

How it works:

First the caller will claim to be a Dish employee, and their phone number will even pop up on caller ID as Dish Network.

They will tell you that your receiver needs an update, will ask you to turn on your TV and follow their prompts.

In reality, the caller is not checking or upgrading anything.

Lastly, the caller will try to charge you for the service of their fake software update, and will request payment.

This information was distributed by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The department is urging citizens to be cautious of this scam and “do not give out any personal information over the phone.”