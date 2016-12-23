× Salvation Army donations to be matched this weekend at NorthPark and SouthPark Malls

The Salvation Army is wrapping up their Red Kettle campaign, and with two days left until Christmas they still hoped to raise $288,000.

A spokesperson from the organization said as of Friday, December 23, 2016, they had raised $527,000. Their goal stood at $815,000.

On Friday and Saturday, the final days of the fundraiser, Von Maur pledged to match whatever amounts are raised at both NorthPark Mall and SouthPark Mall, up to $10,000.