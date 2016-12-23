NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: What To Do If You Run Out of Gift Bags, Tags

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the craziest time of the year...

Let me set the scene for you - You got all your Christmas shopping done. You are spending Christmas Eve wrapping gifts, getting into the holiday spirit, perhaps drinking a holiday spirit... when you run out of gift bags and gift tags. All the stores are closed and even if they aren't, you don't really feel like changing out of your PJs to run yet another errand. What do you do?

That was my inspiration for this week's craft on our Nailed It Or Failed It Segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am. Not like this has ever happened to me or anything...

I searched around and found a quick and easy way to make gift bags out of wrapping paper from a blog called Designer Trapped. I then found two different ideas for gift tags - one has paper ornaments on them (from a blog called One Dog Woof) and one has paper Christmas trees (from an Etsy store called Bump of Knowledge). I tried out all three and am very happy with the results!

For the gift bags, all you need is: wrapping paper, tape, scissors, a hole punch, and ribbon. I love these gift bags for weird-shaped items or for people who aren't the best at wrapping gifts (ahem, my wonderful Co-Anchor Jonathan Ketz).

For the gift tags, all you need is: construction paper or card stock, extra wrapping paper, tape, scissors, ribbon, a heart-shaped hole punch, and some kind of glue. Try these out if you are in a bind or if you just want to impress all your friends and family with your awesome crafty-ness.

Happy Holidays!

-Angie Sharp