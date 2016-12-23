× Iowa man pleads guilty, admits using child to produce porn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Cedar Rapids man has admitted using a child to produce pornography.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release Friday, Dec. 23, that Michael Bordman, 23, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

Bordman’s sentencing date in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids hasn’t been set yet. Prosecutors say he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 50 years.