Florida woman wins fight to keep Rambo the potty trained alligator

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is being allowed to keep her 6-foot-long pet alligator at home following a fight with state wildlife officials over the growing size of the reptile.

A spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Thursday, Dec. 22, that the agency had reached an agreement with Mary Thorn, allowing her to keep her 125-pound reptile named Rambo at home.

Wildlife officials say alligators that measure more than 6 feet must have 2.5 acres of land.

Rambo has earned local celebrity status in Lakeland, which is located between Tampa and Orlando. The alligator has been with Thorn for more than 11 years and wears clothes. Rambo was recently captured wearing a Santa hat.

Thorn is not allowed to exhibit Rambo under the terms of the agreement.