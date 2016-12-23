× Bye Bye Snow! A Relatively Warm Christmas Is Still On Tap

We had quite the sloppy mess for our Friday! That rain and snow mixture will move out of the way late Friday night. The Winter Weather Advisories for Jones, Jackson, and Jo Daviess Counties will expire at 9 PM on Friday night. With the moisture at the ground, some patchy fog is likely to develop late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

Christmas Eve is looking to be on the dreary side as well. Fog will linger through Saturday morning, and some low clouds will also stick around. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Some patchy drizzle and fog may also return early Christmas morning.

We’ll really see things ramp up by Christmas (Sunday) with a strong system in The Plains. Christmas morning will start out with some light showers, but the rain will pick up throughout the day. A few storms are possible as well. Believe it or not, highs will top out in the low 50s! We’ll see temperatures warming throughout Sunday night.

By Monday morning, the rain will be ending. Highs will drastically cool back into the mid 30s with a partly cloudy sky.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham