Traveling this weekend? Here’s where snow could slow you down.

Lots of people will be traveling to and from the Quad Cities over the next few days, celebrating Hanukkah or Christmas. We will have two different weather systems worth watching.

First, a low pressure system will affect the Upper Midwest on Friday. For the Quad City area, Friday wlil bring us a mix of rain and snow. Some slushy accumulations possible. From the QCA, points north, could see 1-2 inches of slushy accumulation. Burlington, Monmouth, and Galesburg will see more rain than snow. But Dubuque, Madison, and Milwaukee could see 2-4 inches. Temperatures will top out in the middle 30s for our area.

Saturday will be a quiet, but cloudy day across the Upper Midwest. Some fog is also possible.

On Sunday, a new weather system will move in. This one has plenty of warm air which brings the rain/snow line all the way up to the Twin Cities!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen