Surprising ways to recycle this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — This holiday season, some of your trash can actually go in the recycling bin. At the Scott Area Recycling Center, they've been getting lots of questions about what can and cannot be recycled.

Wrapping paper, ribbons and bows cannot be recycled but tissue paper and gift bags can be. Popcorn or cookie tins can also be recycled, as well as your old Christmas lights.

"Christmas lights can be recycled and we definitely want to encourage people to do that. The trick to Christmas lights is that they shouldn't go into the recycling cart. The only things that go in your recycling cart are the things that are pictured on the lid," said Brandy Welvaert, Wast Commission of Scott County.

In order to recycle Christmas lights, you need to drop them off at the electronic de-manufacturing facility. You don't need an appointment, and it's free for Scott and Rock Island county residents.