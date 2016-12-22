× Sloppy & Wet Snow Returns on Friday

The beginning of winter hasn’t been too bad! A mostly clear sky today will give way to more cloud cover tonight. With the clouds and winds from the south, overnight lows will only be in the upper 20s.

Wintry weather makes a comeback tomorrow with a rain and snow mix. As of now, it looks like the rain/snow mix will be moving in from the southwest just before noon. Highs will be right above freezing, so this will be a very wet snow. The greatest snowfall amounts will along and to the north I-80 (including the QC). These locations can expect around 1-3″. Locations just to the south of I-80 will only receive less than an inch. These locations are the most likely to see a transition to rain later in the afternoon. We’re expecting this system to move out by late Friday evening. Take caution driving and give yourself extra time before traveling! Counties in purple ( Jo Daviess, Jackson, and Jones County) will be under a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 6 AM on Friday through 9 PM that evening. As always, we’ll keep our website updated with the latest.

By Saturday, we’ll watch some fog develop. Highs will be in the mid 30s. There is the possibility of some freezing drizzle late on Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Although freezing drizzle may not sound like much, it can quickly cause slick spots on the roads!

The wintry weather will be well out of the way by Christmas. In fact, temperatures will soar into the low 50s! We’re going to be watching a nice batch of showers and a few storms move in on Sunday and Sunday evening. For those who wanted a White Christmas, we’ll have to hope for better luck next year.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham