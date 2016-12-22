× Niabi Zoo hires assistant director with decades of experience

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — The County Forest Preserve District has appointed a new assistant director of the Niabi Zoo.

Veteran zoo professional, Tammy Schmidt has been selected for the position. She was recommended for the job at the zoo’s December meeting.

“We are thrilled to have Tammy join the Niabi team,” said Lee Jackson, director of Niabi Zoo. “She is a dedicated and talented professional whose expertise and passion will have an immediate impact on the zoo. She has extensive and impressive zoological experience. We’re lucky to have her.”

Schmidt served in Albuquerue, New Mexico as the Curator of Mammals at the ABQ BioPark Zoo. Ther, she supervised 28 keepers in multiple areas of the zoo.

She’s been in the business for 26 years, working at six other zoos, including the Peoria Zoo.