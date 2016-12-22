× Here’s why Siri isn’t great at weather forecasting

More and more of us are saying “Hey Siri,” or “Okay Google” these days. But asking our phones what the weather will be like may not be a good idea! You see, the answer comes from data from one computer model whereas the forecasts you see on WQAD and the StormTrack 8 Weather App utilize multiple weather models and a real-life Meteorologist!

Today, “Siri” says it will be 33 degrees. However, the AI does not take into account the fact there is no snow on the ground to our west and south. With the wind coming in from that direction, it will be milder which is why I believe we’ll see high temperatures in the 35-40 degree range.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen