Davenport man wins $250,000 on scratch off lottery ticket

DAVENPORT, Iowa — $250,000 in exchange for $20 isn’t a bad deal. That’s what a Davenport man won on an Iowa lottery scratch off ticket.

Joseph Livingston bought the ticket from Mart Stop on Spring Street. He went to the lottery headquarters in Clive on Monday, December 19, 2016 to claim his top prize.

The scratch off he had, “$250,000 Riches” was one of 18 top prizes available.