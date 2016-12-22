Chef Scott: Scalloped Potatoes and Ham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - When the temperatures drop, there's nothing better than a warm, delicious comfort food as your main entree. And on these coldest days, let's get make the most of a hot idea.

Just ask Chef Brad Scott from the Scott Community College Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management center.

"These winter months, it's cold, it's a great time to get the family together and I've got a great Scalloped Potatoes and Ham dish from my sister Julie," said Chef Scott.

"I've got some great diced up ham, I have some Panko bread crumbs, some flour, carrots, onions, shredded cheese, a little chef's butter, some milk, and some blanched potatoes."

"I've got my ham already diced in my pan (1/2 cup per person)."

1. Add two cups of flour to 3 cups of milk

2. Whip well in to a slurry

3. Add to ham and mix.

4. Add carrots (diced 1/4 cup per person)

5. Add onions (diced 2 tbsp per person)

6. Add cheese (shredded 1/4 cup per person)

7. Mix together

8. Fold in potatoes (1/4 potato per person)

9. Add 3 tbsp Chef's butter (a 50/50 mix of butter and margarine) to Panko crumbs (3/4 cup to a cup depending on the size of casserole dish)

10. Mix together then use to top the casserole

11. Place in 375 degree over for an hour and 20 minutes

"This is such a great meal, and such a great leftover as well," said Chef Scott.

This casserole easily serves about six people.

"Sis would be proud."