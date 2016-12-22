× Camanche man in custody after fleeing police, shutting down street

CLINTON, Iowa — One man is in jail after leading police on a chase Thursday, Dec. 22. A deputy from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and a Camanche police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop at Casey’s General Store around 1:15 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant to Waylon Koehler, but the driver of the car backed into the squad car and fled the scene, says police.

Officers pursued the vehicle. Koehler, 37, then got out of the car and went inside a home in the 4100 block of Ninth Street in Camanche. Officers surrounded the house and called in the Gateway Area HEAT Team (High risk Entry and Apprehension Team) were dispatched to the home.

Deputies began negotiating with Koehler, who was wanted on a warrant for aggravated domestic assault from Clinton County and another for failing to appear in court on a probation violation for domestic assault in Scott County.

HEAT members entered the home around 2:30 p.m. and took Koehler into custody, says police.

Ninth Street was shut down to traffic during this time.