Boil order in effect in Morrison, Illinois

MORRISON, Illinois — A water main break in the northeast corner of the city has prompted a boil order.

Residents on Christopher Street, Coralyn Drive, Glenwood Drive from High Street to Anthony Street, Anonthy Street, Anthony Court, and Keith and Barden Streets are affected. The break happened at the interesction of Glenwood Drive and Christopher Street.

“Residents that live on those streets must boil their water before consumption,” according to a scroll on the city’s website.