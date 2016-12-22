Body of young man recovered from Rock River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — The body of a young man who fell into the Rock River has been found and identified. The Big River Rescue and Dive Team recovered the body of Kenneth Kerofsky around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, confirmed Rock Island County coroner Brian Gustafson.

Kerofsky fell into the river just before midnight near Harold's Landing on Wednesday. Officers say they received a report from Kerofsky's friend that he had fallen in and not come back up.

Rescue teams used boats and a helicopter to help locate Kerofsky, but dangerous river conditions forced the Moline Fire Department to call of the search.

Kerofsky graduated from Moline High School earlier this year.

