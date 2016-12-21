Trio trying to win rare December 27th Iowa Senate race in Scott County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -

Just when you thought that the election was over, some Iowa voters will go to the polls on December 27, 2016.

That's when they'll fill the state senate seat held by the late Dr. Joe Seng.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. on that Tuesday. Voters in Iowa District 45 will need to go to their assigned polling place.

Keeping in mind postal holidays, absentee ballots need to be postmarked before the 27th.

Dr. Seng, who fought hard for Iowa's 45th Senate District, died in September.

It left big shoes to fill in Scott County.

"He was my friend long before politics," said IA Rep. Jim Lykam, (D) Davenport. "As long as I served up there, when I campaigned the years he was on the ballot, they would say, 'You're not running against Joe, are you?'"

With a Republican majority now in both houses, Democrats know they need to keep the seat.

Lykam, a longtime representative, wants to bring his leadership to the senate.

"I think for the volunteers and voters, they're trying to pick themselves back off the mat and move forward," he said.

The unusual post-Christmas election will be tough to attract much turnout.

"Look, if you vote for me and I win, this election is over," said Republican Mike Gonzales. "We're done."

Gonzales, a Le Claire police officer, wants to build on his 17 years of experience in law enforcement.

"There's things that the Democrats and Republicans disagree on," he said. "I get it, but don't let that stop the progress of Iowa."

Libertarian Severin Gilbert works for the Defense Department in Davenport.

"The main thing is just so people have a choice," he said.

Gilbert who counts Republicans and Democrats among his supporters, wants to be a unifying source in divided Des Moines.

"If we were to get elected, it would be really awesome to bring the same sense of cohesiveness to the senate," he said.

Candidates know that getting voters interested again is a tough sell. They hope the issues will offer enough motivation to get out and vote.