Postgame tension but Brian Jones still happy to be back in Iowa with North Dakota

December 21, 2016

Rock Island native, and UNI grad Brian Jones brought his North Dakota basketball team back to Iowa for homecoming against the Hawkeyes.  The end of the game featured some tense moments between both teams, but ultimately Jones said it was great to be back so close to home, and time holiday timing couldn't have been better.