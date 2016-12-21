× Police in Burlington looking for work release escapee

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Authorities are searching for a 21-year old man who failed to return to the Burlington Work Release facility on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Malik H. Trotter was finishing out a 10-year sentence for intimidation with a dangerous weapon. On Tuesday, he did not return to the facility after receiving a temporary pass to go pick up a paycheck.

He is described as 5’7″, 138 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a left ear piercing.

Anyone with information about Trotter’s whereabouts is asked to contact either the Burlington Police Department or the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department.