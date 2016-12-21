× More than 4.5 million people to travel through O’Hare, Midway

CHICAGO (AP) — More than 4.5 million people are expected to travel through Chicago’s two international airports during the holiday travel period.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said Tuesday that passenger volume at O’Hare and Midway international airports is expected to be higher than last year.

The department anticipates more than 3.4 million passengers will travel through O’Hare between Tuesday and Jan. 6. That’s a 5 percent increase over a comparable timeframe in 2015.

Airlines at Midway expect more than 1.1 million passengers, for a year-to-year increase of nearly 2 percent.

The busiest day at both airports is expected to be Dec. 23.

Commissioner Ginger S. Evans says the city is “very excited to host so many guests during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.”