Moline Fire Department holds off search for man who fell into Rock River

MOLINE, Illinois - Rock Island County Investigators say crews will hold off on their search for the young man who fell into the Rock River early morning Wednesday, December 21.

The incident happened just before midnight, near Harold's Landing off of North Shore Drive. Moline police say a person called 911 saying their friend had fallen through the ice and had not popped back up. The two were out walking on the river just moments before. Search and rescue crews used boats and a helicopter to try to save the person, but so far they have been unsuccessful.

Eventually the Moline Fire Department decided to call off the search because of dangerous river conditions.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident and plan to wait for better conditions before recovery efforts can continue.

We will continue to bring you updates as soon as they become available.