Lt. Gov. Reynolds unveils plans for Iowa’s energy future

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds unveiled a plan for Iowa's energy future on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Over the past year, leaders from around the state have been giving their input on future energy plans and they've identified several steps that should be taken in the next 10 years. Those include natural gas expansion, electric grid modernization and technology based research and development.

"We wanted to focus on creating an energy future that would build our energy system to continue to supply both for residential and our industrial customers," said Reynolds.

The plan is estimated at $500,000. The Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Department of Transportation will cover the costs.